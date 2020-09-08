Houston rapper Travis Scott becomes 2nd celebrity to get his own McDonald's meal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3063860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Travis Scott receives the key to hometown of Missouri City.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Everyone has a go-to order from McDonald's, and now, you can order Travis Scott's.The Houston rapper's favorite meal will be available to order starting Tuesday Sept. 8 at restaurants across the U.S.For $6, you can get a quarter pounder with cheese and bacon, a medium order of fries with barbecue sauce and a Sprite."Travis is a true McDonald's fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley."I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collaboration to life," Scott said. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds."This is the first time since 1992 that a celebrity's name has been featured on the McDonald's menu, only done prior by Michael Jordan with the McJordan burger.Travis Scott's meal will be available through Oct. 4.