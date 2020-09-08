Food & Drink

Houston rapper Travis Scott becomes 2nd celebrity to get his own McDonald's meal

HOUSTON, Texas -- Everyone has a go-to order from McDonald's, and now, you can order Travis Scott's.

The Houston rapper's favorite meal will be available to order starting Tuesday Sept. 8 at restaurants across the U.S.

For $6, you can get a quarter pounder with cheese and bacon, a medium order of fries with barbecue sauce and a Sprite.

"Travis is a true McDonald's fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collaboration to life," Scott said. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds."

This is the first time since 1992 that a celebrity's name has been featured on the McDonald's menu, only done prior by Michael Jordan with the McJordan burger.

Travis Scott's meal will be available through Oct. 4.

