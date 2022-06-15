auto recall

Ford recalls nearly 3 million vehicles over gear-shifting safety concerns

The National Highway Safety Administration says it has six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries.
By Chris Isidore, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over gear-shifting safety concerns

Ford is recalling 2.9 million vehicles that might not shift into the correct gear and could move in an unintended direction.

The National Highway Safety Administration says it has six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries potentially related to the problem.

Among the problems, the transmission on the affected Ford cars and SUVs may not be in the park position, even though the shifter position indicates that the vehicle was shifted to park. Drivers have exited a vehicle only to have it roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash, according to the safety regulator.

A similar problem with the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee caused the death of actor Anton Yelchin in 2016. Yelchin's Jeep rolled down his driveway and pinned him to a brick post in front of his Los Angeles home. Fortunately, NHTSA has not reported any deaths caused by this problem with the Ford recall.

The vehicles involved are the model year 2013 to 2019 Escape, the 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion and the 2013-2021 Transit Connect.

RELATED: Goodyear tire recall: Company knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002, investigators say

EMBED More News Videos

Investigators claim the tires' failure caused crashes that killed eight people and injured 69 others from 1998 through 2009.



The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecarsauto recallrecallauto newsautomotivenationalfordconsumerauto industrycar accidentsrunaway carconsumer watchcaru.s. & worldconsumer concerns
AUTO RECALL
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
Chevy Bolt EV recall: Cars should be parked outside due to fire risk
Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
TOP STORIES
Nearly 6,000 weapons seized from NYC schools this year
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer
UPS tests tiny battery-powered cycles in NYC
AccuWeather: Bookend showers
Bodies of 2 drowning victims recovered from NJ lake
Show More
Advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for solution
John Hinkley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades
Yonkers police bust alleged gang members in drug sweep
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Teen dives into bay, rescues classmate who had driven into water
More TOP STORIES News