Former Jet Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for DWI in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Former New York Jets player Muhammad Wilkerson, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Washington Heights early Saturday, officials say.Police say Wilkerson went through a stop sign near 168th Street and Riverside Drive around just after 3:30 a.m.When police pulled him over, they noticed his blood shot eyes and an odor of alcohol.Wilkerson was charged and later released.----------