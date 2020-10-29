3 people dead following stabbings in 'suspected terror attack' in France

Nice, France terror attack leaves three dead
NICE, France -- Three people are dead after a series of stabbings in a "suspected terror attack" that occurred at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de in Nice, France, at 9 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, ABC News confirms.

The suspect was arrested after the attack, according to the Associated Press, and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during the arrest. Authorities say he was believed to have been acting alone.

Thursday's attacker was believed to be acting alone and police are not searching for other assailants, said two police officials, who were not authorized to be publicly named.

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the killings, which marked the third attack since the opening in September of a terrorism trial in the January 2015 killings at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

"He cried 'Allah Akbar!' over and over, even after he was injured," said Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, who told BFM television that three people had died, two inside the church and a third who fled but was mortally wounded. "The meaning of his gesture left no doubt."

Authorities said they have has opened a "crisis cell following the events" and asked the public to avoid the area.

U.S. officials said they are monitoring the developments closely

The New York City Police Department's Counterterrorism unit released a statement saying, "there is no known nexus to New York City at this time."



This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
