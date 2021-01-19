Pets & Animals

Baby Francois' langur monkey is 1st birth of its species at Philadelphia Zoo

By 6abc Digital Staff
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new addition last month.

This little Francois' langur, a type of monkey, was born on December 13 to first time parents Mei Mei and Chester.



Her name is Quy Bau, which means "precious" in Vietnamese.

"When she was first born, our team noticed Mei Mei wasn't attending to her, which isn't uncommon for first-time moms," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "So our vet staff took the baby to the animal hospital for a warming bath and some food. Since then, she and mom have bonded and the entire family is doing great!"

Quy Bau marks the first birth of this species at the zoo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbaby animalsphiladelphia zoou.s. & worldthe philadelphia zoo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed in back on Times Square subway platform
8-year-old accidentally shoots self in head in NYC apartment
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in NYC to see security scaled back
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Trump lifts COVID-19 travel ban for UK and most of Europe
The Countdown: Security high less than 48 hours till Inauguration Day
Show More
Actor Steve Martin gets 1st dose of COVID vaccine
2 NY men, including retired firefighter, facing charges in Capitol riot
Garth Brooks joins lineup of entertainers at Biden inaugural
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
Teen creates crafts program for kids in homeless shelters
More TOP STORIES News