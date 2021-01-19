Baby Francois' langur monkey is 1st birth of its species at Philadelphia Zoo

We're SO EXCITED to introduce you to our a baby François' langur! 💕 This little girl was born on December 13 to first time mom and dad Mei Mei and Chester. Her name is Quý Báu (“Qwee-bow”), which means “precious” in Vietnamese. This is the first birth of this species at the Zoo. pic.twitter.com/gUel4BIdwE — Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 15, 2021

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new addition last month.This little Francois' langur, a type of monkey, was born on December 13 to first time parents Mei Mei and Chester.Her name is Quy Bau, which means "precious" in Vietnamese."When she was first born, our team noticed Mei Mei wasn't attending to her, which isn't uncommon for first-time moms," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "So our vet staff took the baby to the animal hospital for a warming bath and some food. Since then, she and mom have bonded and the entire family is doing great!"Quy Bau marks the first birth of this species at the zoo.