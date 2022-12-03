Production underway on musical about Frank Sinatra's life

From the big screen to Broadway - the hits of Frank Sinatra are coming to the Great White Way.

'Sinatra the Musical' will take audiences through the life of the iconic singer.

It will feature some of his greatest hits like 'May Way,' 'New York, New York,' and 'Strangers in the Night.'

The late singer's daughter is one of the producers.

There is still no word on the opening date.

