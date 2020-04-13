Society

Coronavirus kindness: Man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window

SAN FRANCISCO -- One kind-hearted man is bringing joy to his neighborhood by serving free coffee to essential workers.

Ben Ramirez waits by his open window with a sign outside that says "Free Coffee."

When he sees a mail carrier or healthcare worker walking by, he offers his services.

The barista says he has the location and the resources to make it happen.

"I've always wanted to do something out of this window," Ramirez said.

He has a toy gorilla hand, perfect for socially distanced passing of the coffee.

"Keep my distance from people with this little guy... It's how I deliver coffee to people... With this little arm that I stole from my son," he says, holding the toy hand.

Ramirez says he had the supplies because he's an aspiring coffee house owner and has been taking classes.

He saw an opportunity to get some practice, and give out much-needed "pick-me-ups" when cafes had to close.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosocial distancingcoronavirusfree foodgood newsfeel goodcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News