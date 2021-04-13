Man uses kids to burglarize frozen yogurt shop in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect uses kids in frozen yogurt shop burglary

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who broke into a Queens frozen yogurt shop with two children.

Video shows the suspect prying open a window at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt on Cooper Avenue while the two kids hold a light for him.

This happened late Sunday night.



Police say the suspect got inside and stole several things before taking off.

They are asking for the public's help locating him.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Surviving preemie twin released after 14 months at New York hospitals
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on the girl who born at 23 weeks and weighing just 1 pound at birth.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityqueensburglarytheftnypdrobberycrimestoppers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News