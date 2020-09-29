Funeral held for judge's son, killed when he answered door in New Jersey

Daniel Mark Anderl, 20, was the only child of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas and defense attorney Mark Anderl.
Church officials say Daniel Anderl gave his life to protect his mother and father, taking the shooter's first bullet directly to the chest, when a man holding a package on their front doorstep opened fire into the family's home on July 19.
"All of us here remember when we heard of the horrific news of Danny's death and how he died," said Father Robert G. Lynam, pastor of St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish, Kendall Park, where the family are parishioners. "Jesus said 'there is no greater love, than to lay down one's life for one's friends' (Jn. 15:13) - Danny did that. There is no question in my mind, from Mark's testimony to me, that Daniel offered his life for his father and his mother."
Due to social distancing measures, some mourners gathered in the church while others watched the private Livestream in a nearby tent. Those in attendance included Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, Senator Bob Menendez, NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, and many family members and friends.
Father Lynam shared the powerful statement that Daniel's father told him at the hospital on the horrific day of the shooting.
"Mark, who was in intensive care, was able to receive a small piece of the host and then he shared those powerful words to me: 'I have forgiven the shooter,'" he said, echoing the wounded father's words to those present.
The funeral Mass for Daniel Anderl came just days after the New Jersey State Assembly unanimously passed A.B. 1649 on Thursday, legislation known as "Daniel's Law," that would bar the online posting of judges' and prosecutors' home addresses or phone numbers.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube