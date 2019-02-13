BODY FOUND

Funeral services held for New York woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to bid a final farewell to a New York woman whose body was found in a suitcase in a wooded area along a Connecticut road.

Funeral services were held for 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, one day after her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Javier Enrique Da Silva Rojas, was arrested in connection with her death.

It was a standing room-only crowd, with many loved ones wearing white T-shirts with Reyes' picture and the words, "In loving memory of our beautiful soul Valerie. You captured so many hearts. Rest in heaven, you will forever live in our hearts."

Authorities say Da Silva Rojas was in the country illegally, a citizen of Portugal who overstayed his visa. ICE officials say he entered the country on May 8, 2017, through the Visa Waiver Program, but he failed to leave the United States within the required time frame.

Reyes' mother, Norma Sanchez, recently said that her daughter was frightened for her life after the breakup.

"She was just really scared, very frightened," she said. "Fearing for her life."

She says Reyes suffered from anxiety and depression, and that after her ex-boyfriend moved out of her apartment, she became more fearful of dying.

"They released his name, my heart dropped," Sanchez said after learning about his arrest. "It's like, emotions of so much anger and hate, but relieved."
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of Valerie Reyes, whose body was found in a suitcase along a Connecticut roadway, speaks out after her daughter's ex-boyfriend's arrest.


Sanchez said Da Silva Rojas appeared "courteous" and "nice" when they first met, but his disposition seemed to change after the breakup.

"My daughter, she seemed happy," she said. "She wasn't in love, but she loved him in a way...they lasted for maybe like eight months...and then, of course, he became, you know, possessive or not taking no for an answer."

Da Silva Rojas is accused of fraudulently using Reyes' ATM card, and police say they believe he was also involved in her death.

"I know a lot of people are going to be relieved, knowing that this monster, that they caught him already," she said. "When somebody, a monster, comes and takes your daughter away or your child away, for what? For what? It's not only hurt. It's hate."

Da Silva Rojas was charged with kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a potential penalty of death or life in prison. Prosecutors have not yet indicated if they will seek death if he is convicted.

Federal authorities said Da Silva Rojas said in a videotaped interview at the New Rochelle Police Department that Reyes fell to the floor and hit her head after they had sex on January 29 at her residence.

They said he indicated he put packing tape over her mouth, bound her legs and hands, and put her in a suitcase that he put in a forest after driving for some time.

He was arrested at his home in Flushing, Queens, Monday night.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundvigilGreenwichConnecticutNew Rochelle
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman's body found bound, in suitcase alongside CT road
BODY FOUND
Ex-boyfriend of woman found in suitcase arrested
Man's body found bound inside Queens apartment
Mom of woman found in suitcase says daughter feared for her life
Son charged after mom found dead, burned in closet in NYC
More body found
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Show More
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
Unhappy Trump appears likely to accept border budget deal
More News