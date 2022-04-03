Gabby Petito Foundation hosts fundraiser at Topgolf on Long Island

gabby petito

HOLTSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- The Gabby Petito Foundation is hosting a fundraiser on Long Island Sunday.

The fundraiser is taking place at Topgolf in Holtsville.

The event will help raise money for the foundation's mission of helping families find missing loved ones.

Petito disappeared last August on a trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She was later found dead near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Authorities say Laundrie claimed responsibility for her death before he died by suicide.

On Wednesday, Laundrie's parents filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Petito family.
The lawsuit claimed Brian Laundrie told his parents about murdering his fiance after he returned home from the cross-country without her in September.

In the latest update to the tragic death of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie's parents have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by her family.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, Gabby's parents, filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming Brian Laundrie told his parents about murdering his fiancé of one year after he returned home from a cross-country trip without her in September.

Investigators believe Laundrie strangled Petito, due to a prior history of fighting between the couple.


