Gabby Petito Foundation hosts fundraiser at Topgolf on Long Island

The fundraiser is taking place at Topgolf in Holtsville.
The event will help raise money for the foundation's mission of helping families find missing loved ones.
Petito disappeared last August on a trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She was later found dead near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Authorities say Laundrie claimed responsibility for her death before he died by suicide.
On Wednesday, Laundrie's parents filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the Petito family.
The lawsuit claimed Brian Laundrie told his parents about murdering his fiance after he returned home from the cross-country without her in September.
Investigators believe Laundrie strangled Petito, due to a prior history of fighting between the couple.
