Laundries' file motion to dismiss lawsuit Gabby Petito's parents filed over daughter's death

FLORIDA (WABC) -- In the latest update to the tragic death of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie's parents have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by her family.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, Gabby's parents, filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming Brian Laundrie told his parents about murdering his fiancé of one year after he returned home from a cross-country trip without her in September.

Investigators believe Laundrie strangled Petito, due to a prior history of fighting between the couple.

Gabby Petito's body was later discovered in a Wyoming national park and authorities suspected foul play from the start.

National attention shifted to a manhunt for Laundrie, as he was the last person to be seen with his fiancé.

Laundrie would later fatally shoot himself in the head at the swampy Carlton Reserve in Florida. Authorities found his remains on September 28.

However, the Petito's allege that between Laundrie's return home and his disappearance, he confessed to the murder.

The Laundries filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday.

"A motion to dismiss the baseless and frivolous lawsuit commenced by Gabby Petito's parents was filed in court," said attorney Steven Bertolino who's representing the Laundries. "Myself and my colleagues at Trombley & Hanes, who are representing Chris and Roberta Laundrie in this matter, are confident that the constitutional rights of all citizens of this country will be protected by the dismissal of this lawsuit."
