Police searching for missing 20-year-old man with Autism in Queens

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are desperately searching for a 20-year-old man from Queens who went missing on Tuesday.

Officials say they are looking for Gabriel Blandon, a Queens resident who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, walking at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue.

Police say Blandon has Autism and is non-verbal.

He's described as 5'5'', approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants and was also barefoot when he was last seen.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

