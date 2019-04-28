9 hurt, including 6 children, in multi-vehicle accident on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

(Photo courtesy Ziad Andrew Shehady via Twitter)

HAZLET, New Jersey -- State police in New Jersey are investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway that injured nine people, including six children.

Police say a southbound sport utility vehicle veered left, crossed the grass median and drove into northbound traffic, colliding with another SUV at about 11 a.m. Saturday south of Exit 117. Debris from the crash also hit a third vehicle.

The driver of the first SUV was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries and a passenger had moderate injuries.

The other SUV driver had moderate injuries, and six children ranging in age from seven to 16 had injuries said not to be life-threatening.

The driver of the third car reported no injuries.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monmouth countyaccidentcrashgarden state parkway
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Show More
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News