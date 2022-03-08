Tri-State restaurants, delis and drivers feeling impact of rising fuel prices

Gas prices on Long Island reached a record high on Tuesday with the average price of a gallon of gas at $4.35.
Like everybody else, restaurants are also feeling the pain of the higher gas prices.
At Vincent's Clam Bar in Carle Place, delivery services are adding a few dollars in fuel surcharges to each of their food deliveries.
"We understand the surcharge," said restaurant co-owner Bobby Marisi. "We don't like it, but we understand why it's happening."
Marisi said it's costing the restaurant about $200 each week in fuel surcharges.
He said the restaurant will not pass along the cost to customers, even if it means removing some items from the menu temporarily.
"We're going to get through this," said restaurant manager Daniel Pepi. "It's just little by little. We have to do it as a team."
Restaurants and food service establishments have already been dealing with the rising cost of food throughout the past few months.
At Carle Place Village Deli, Scott Puckhaber said everything from the price of chips has increased.
Puckhaber said he hasn't seen, just yet, fuel prices affect the cost of his food deliveries, but he is expecting to see it within the next week
"Everybody's got to understand, things are going to get expensive," he said.
Meanwhile in New Jersey, drivers continue to feel the pain and many people were spotted lining up outside a gas station in Newark on Tuesday to take advantage of getting gas before prices jump even higher.
While the pocket pinch for Americans is nothing compared to the suffering of the people overseas in Ukraine, President Joe Biden acknowledged his move to ban Russian oil will take a financial toll on everyone.
In the short term, prices could reach $5 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to an expert, but the long-term perspective could improve if oil-rich nations start producing more product.
