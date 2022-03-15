7 On Your Side: More ways to save big bucks on rising gas prices

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11600556" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side joined the gas police as inspectors took samples from the pump to be sent to the state for analysis.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gas prices are up $1.45 since this time last week. Instead of suffering from sticker shock, you can save even bring the price of gas down to less than $4 a gallon. 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some creative ways to put money back in your pocket.Credit is convenient, but cash is king. If you use plastic you'll pay 10 cents more per gallon to process a debit or credit card at the pump, so it really pays to buy gas with cash and knock some cents off the shocking prices."If you're going to pay with a credit card make sure you are earning cash back," said Andrea Woroch, a consumer expert.Woroch says use the pump to pump rewards back in your wallet.Cards like Citi Custom Cash and the Discover It Cash Back pay you 5% cash back on everyday purchases each quarter.That means you could save more than 20 cents per gallon and nearly $3.50 filling up your tank."Run your errands online, and what I mean by that, is that so many retailers these days offer free shipping like Target, you can get free shipping for orders up to $35, get your groceries, get your cleaning supplies, and now you don't have to drive to the store," Woroch said.Just make sure you're not paying delivery fees."At Coupon Follow they had deal for $30 off 50 at Instacart, and there's even deals for Uber Eats, Grubhub," Woroch said.Try to take advantage of new customer free trials and discounts."You can get $5 off your first five orders at Postmates for instance," Woroch said.Don't pay more than you have to. 7 On Your Side found gas prices swing almost $3 for regular at different stations in one state. Shop around, apps like GasBuddy can show you where gas is cheapest in your area. Just call to confirm prices before you go.GasBuddy also has a list of dozens of places to earn 'gasback' cash back.You can also get $10 off your order at Bark Box or 10% off at Sam's Club.Woroch also found a way to earn money toward gas by taking surveys."Go online to take surveys through sites like Swagbucks or Survey Junkie, you can earn points to then redeem for gas gift cards," she said.Lastly, if you're looking for a new ride, consider going electric or hybrid. Those who already chose a greener car are laughing all the way to the bank now."It's good in a lot of ways, not burning up fossil fuels and causing global warming," hybrid car owner JC Fontanive said.----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing. All emailsWithout a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.