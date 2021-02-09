Gas station attendant stabbed in the neck during New Jersey robbery

WOODBRIGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A gas station attendant was stabbed in the neck during a robbery in New Jersey Monday.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at the Racestar Gas Station on Port Reading Avenue in Port Reading.

Woodbridge police say arriving officers found the 42-year-old victim and rushed him by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The investigation revealed that the station attendant attempted to stop a shoplifting from the station's convenience store, which escalated to a confrontation outside where the suspect stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Harlin Rodriguez, initially fled the scene but was located a short time later with the assistance of Carteret Police Department.

He was apprehended and is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and robbery.

The gas station owner tells Eyewitness News that the employee had worked for him for two years and was a good, honest man.

He remains hospitalized.

