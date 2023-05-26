At least two people were taken into custody during a George Floyd protest that turned violent in Midtown, Manhattan Thursday night. Josh Einiger has the breaking details.

Arrests made after march to remember George Floyd leads to clash with police in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- At least two people were taken into custody during a George Floyd protest that turned violent in Manhattan Thursday night.

The protest started in Midtown and made its way to Bryant Park, where demonstrators began to scuffle with police.

Apparently, several demonstrators threw at least one barricade and other debris at police officers.

Two men were taken into custody by the NYPD. No one was injured.

The march, which started out peaceful, was meant to mark three years since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

For more than nine minutes, a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of Floyd, a Black man, who gasped, "I can't breathe," echoing Eric Garner's last words in 2014.

Video footage of Floyd's May 25, 2020, murder was so agonizing to watch that demands for change came from across the country.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.