Demonstrators bring young children to Brooklyn protests as a life lesson

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Thousands upon thousands stood side by side at Grand Army Plaza on Sunday in solidarity for Black Lives Matter.Some brought signs, others painted a portrait of George Floyd. Many brought young children - calling this a life lesson.Sunday morning, they unveiled the newly painted portion of Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy, where 'Black Lives Matter' stretched out across two blocks.The worldwide movement is certainly in the headlines, and no doubt will be remembered in the history books."When we pray, we have to pray for love and respect," said 5-year-old Seven Flowers."We're out here because we need to be heard. Our voices to be heard, our faces need to be heard. The people need to be heard. If we stay quiet, nothing happens," added Taijuanaa Flowers.So far, there have been no clashes with the police.