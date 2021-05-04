Family & Parenting

Gerber's 2021 Photo Search aimed at finding next 'Spokesbaby'

EMBED <>More Videos

Adopted baby makes history as next Gerber Baby

Gerber is looking for its next "Spokesbaby."

The baby will get the title "Chief Growing Officer."

This year is the program's 11-year anniversary.

Little Magnolia makes history as 1st adopted child chosen as next Gerber Baby
EMBED More News Videos

"Magnolia's joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze captured our attention right away," said Gerber.



The baby that wins the 2021 Photo Search will serve as the 2021 Gerber Spokesbaby and also hold an honorary role on Gerber's Executive Committee.

Applicants must be between 0 and 48 months old.

Parents have until May 10 to apply on behalf of their child.

The prize includes the opportunity to be featured in Gerber's marketing efforts for the year, a $25,000 cash prize and a selection of Gerber products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabyfamilyphoto
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News