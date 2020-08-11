Attorneys want Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell moved to general population

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell are asking that she be moved into the general population as she remains in federal custody in Brooklyn.
The request came exactly one year after the death of Jeffrey Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.
According to her attorneys, Maxwell, who is accused of being Epstein's accomplice, is being confined alone and under constant surveillance.
They also say she has been subjected to suicide watch protocols in the past.
"It has become apparent that the BOP's treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein," her lawyer, Christian Everdell, wrote in a letter submitted to US District Judge Alison Nathan.
According to the claims in the Everdell letter:
- Maxwell has been confined alone for all of the 40 days she has been in custody so far (4 days in NH + 36 in Brooklyn);
- She is under 24-hr. surveillance by cameras and multiple guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC personnel;
- Prison guards constantly observe Ms. Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defense counsel;
- Her cell is searched multiple times a day and she has been forced to undergo numerous body scans.
The letter also claims that Maxwell has been -until recently- subjected to suicide watch protocols (awoken every few hours, made to wear special clothing), "despite the fact that she, unlike Mr. Epstein, has never been suicidal and was never diagnosed as exhibiting risk factors for suicide."
Maxwell's lawyers also contend that she is not being allotted adequate time to review materials and to participate in her defense.
"Ms. Maxwell does not seek special treatment at the MDC; but she does ask that she not be specially disfavored in her treatment in detention, especially when it comes to preparing her defense to conduct that allegedly took place over 25 years ago," the letter says. The letter asks the court to direct BOP to release Maxwell to the general population at MDC and to grant her the same privileges as other detainees. And that she be given increased access to computer time to review documents in the criminals case.
