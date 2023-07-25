Extra Time: Latest on Gilgo Beach murder investigation

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the new developments in the Gilgo Beach murders.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the new developments in the Gilgo Beach murders.

An active search is underway at the home of the accused serial killer.

Authorities are digging through the backyard of Rex Heuermann, who is charged with killing at least three women and burying their remains. Police want to know if he used his backyard for some of that.

Long Island reporter Chantee Lans was at Heuermann's home in Massapequa Park with the latest details.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

NYC Transit supervisor accused of flying to Florida during work hours

A general inspector for New York City Transit was fired after he was caught flying to his Florida home during work hours. Authorities said Monday the supervisor was tasked with overseeing the maintenance of escalators and elevators in the subway system for a large chunk of Manhattan.

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett spoke with the research director of Empire Center for Public Policy about this most recent firing, along with the MTA's long checkered past when it comes to paying workers who weren't actually working.

Former OBGYN facing 20 years in criminal sex abuse case

Robert Hadden, the former Columbia University gynecologist who prosecutors said, "abused his position of power to assault patient after patient, year after year," is slated to be sentenced to 20 years in prison, but a federal court judge is mulling a request from his attorneys to speak. Hadden was convicted in January for sexually abusing four of his patients, including a minor, and two who were pregnant. Federal prosecutors alleged Hadden also assaulted "dozens of female patients, including multiple minors" between 1993 and 2012 while pretending to medically examine them.

Israeli parliament takes first major step in Netanyahu's contentious overhaul, deepening divisions

In Israel, thousands packed the streets in protest on Monday after lawmakers passed a controversial bill. The country's parliament voted in favor of a law that limits when the Supreme Court can intervene in government actions. The bill passed by a vote of 64-0 after opposition lawmakers walked out of the session in protest.

This is part of a planned judicial overhaul that has sharply divided Israelis.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.