FBI tracking new lead in connection to Gilgo Beach murders in Alabama

GILGO BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A new investigation into the Gilgo Beach murders has led the FBI to a dead man in Alabama. Investigators think he may have had a connection to a woman and her child found murdered.

They say the woman had a distinctive tattoo of a peach on her chest.

Nearly 12 years after the launch of the Gilgo Beach serial killer case, which revealed 10 human remains - mostly women, one man and even a child -- the investigation is still underway.

The FBI is now seeking help from residents down south in Mobile, Alabama, in hopes of identifying a female victim and her toddler.

"We feel very good about that confidential investigation," said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Tierney remained tight-lipped about new leads in the case, but Mobile police posted a message on their Facebook page saying the FBI is seeking relatives and friends of a now-deceased man named Elijah Howard.

They believe this could hold the key to identifying Jane Doe #3, a woman they call Peaches from her tattoo, and her toddler daughter.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison didn't speak on Tuesday, but has in the past about stepping up a team to solve the case.

"What I have seen so far, there's are some great leads that are putting us in a great place to solve this case," Harrison said in December 2021.

"When you do due-diligence, it takes you not only throughout Suffolk county, not only throughout New York State, but if you're doing it right, it'll take you across the country as well," Tierney said.

The FBI previously released an image of the belt belonging to the serial killer, but there are still no big cracks in the case.

