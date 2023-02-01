Search on for driver after 5-year-old girl struck, killed in hit-and-run in Newark

A 4-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle Tuesday in Newark along 6th Avenue West and North 9th Street. Josh Einiger has the breaking details.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark continues their search Wednesday for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl dead.

The victim's father and younger sister were also struck but are expected to survive.

The incident happened Tuesday night along Sixth Avenue West and North 9th Street.

A witness who told Eyewitness News he is the victim's uncle passed the scene of the crash on his way to work just after dusk Tuesday evening, but didn't realize he was witnessing his own family's tragedy.

"I have no idea what's going on cause I was coming from the building and I saw the man on the floor right here," Mohamed Toure said.

He said when he got to work, his wife called him.

"I was asking her what's going on and she said the man you saw on the floor, it's, your brother," Toure said.

He said his brother had been walking with the little girl and another child when the car came out of nowhere on Sixth Avenue and hit all of them and kept on going.

"You saw a family here on the first corner here on the ground like distraught crying and we knew it was like terrible," neighborhood resident Robert Lindsay said.

Lindsay came home from work minutes later. On this block, he says reckless driving is routine.

"I've lived here for like five years and I've always thought, you know, people come speeding up here you have to be really careful at this area because they crest right over the hill and have no idea what's there," he said.

"We need stop signs on both sides or light or something," Toure said. "Every day there's a car accident. Every single day."

