10-year-old girl robbed of cell phone by man riding pink children's bicycle in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Girl robbed of cell phone by man on pink children's bicycle in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man accused of stealing a cellphone from a 10-year-old girl as she walked to school in Queens.

According to police, the man threatened the young girl on 34th Avenue in Corona around 8 a.m. Wednesday, forcing her to give up her phone.

He took off on a children's bicycle southbound on 102nd Street and was later seen inside a nearby bodega.

The bicycle is described as pink with white butterflies.



The victim reported pain to her wrist and was treated by a school nurse.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

