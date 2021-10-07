10-year-old girl robbed of cell phone by man riding pink children's bicycle in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11092285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City is now considering expanding its vaccine mandate to more city employees like cops and firefighters.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man accused of stealing a cellphone from a 10-year-old girl as she walked to school in Queens.According to police, the man threatened the young girl on 34th Avenue in Corona around 8 a.m. Wednesday, forcing her to give up her phone.He took off on a children's bicycle southbound on 102nd Street and was later seen inside a nearby bodega.The bicycle is described as pink with white butterflies.The victim reported pain to her wrist and was treated by a school nurse.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------