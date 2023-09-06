Man killed, relatives injured after car slams into pedestrians in Glen Oaks

Police say the victim was pinned between two cars. His wife and 1-year-old grandson were seriously hurt. Tom Negovan reports.

GLEN OAKS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash in Queens that killed a man and seriously injured his wife and young grandchildren.

Officials say the crash happened at 260th Street and 73rd Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The man, 67-year-old Sam Amorese, was unloading groceries from his car at the time.

Police say he was hit and fatally pinned between two vehicles. His 1-year-old grandson and 65-year-old wife both suffered serious leg injuries.

They are listed in serious, but stable condition. Amorese's 5-year-old granddaughter suffered minor scratches.

"This car must have just lost control, hit them as they were getting out of the car. It's crazy," one resident said.

Neighbors say road safety in this quiet area has become quite an issue. They say they see people speeding all the time.

"They still speed down the street. They don't care if the speed bumps are there, they're still flying through here," one neighbor said.

Officials have not said whether speed was a factor in this crash, but there is indication that the 39-year-old driver who caused the crash may have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

That driver stayed at the scene after the crash. No charges have been filed against them so far, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.