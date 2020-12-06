GM of Staten Island bar arrested after driving off, injuring officer who held on to car for 100 yards

The arrest happened just after midnight Sunday when Mac's Public House in Grant City welcomed customers once again.
The attorney for Danny Presti, the general manager of the bar, says his client was arrested for a second time in less than a week and spent the night in jail.
Officials say a New York City Sheriff's deputy followed Presti to his vehicle Saturday night.
As deputies approached Presti to summons him again for opening the bar in violation of COVID restrictions, he drove off, injuring the deputy who held onto the vehicle for about 100 yards after being struck.
The incident was caught on surveillance video.
On Saturday night, there was a line of people waiting to get into the bar after the owner declared it an 'autonomous zone' and refused to close to indoor dining after the area was declared an orange zone due to increased COVID rates
Faced with going out of business, the bar stopped charging for food and drinks earlier in the week and kept doors open on a donation basis.
The New York City Sheriff's Department arrested Presti earlier in the week, issuing huge fines of up to $50,000 and sparking massive protests in the streets here.
WATCH | Newscopter 7 was overhead as hundreds gathered outside the bar later Wednesday night:
On Friday, the bar reopened and saw a crowd of about 100 people.
Lou Gelormino, the attorney for Danny Presti, says the bar was open Saturday night, and that the tables were six feet apart, including on the patio in the back.
He also said all social distancing rules were being followed.
However, that did not stop authorities from shutting the bar down once again.
Eyewitness News interviewed Presti shortly before his arrest.
"We're struggling and a lot of people in these businesses have lost a lot and in the beginning we were ok to sacrifice, and we've sacrificed everything at this point," Presti said. "You have to take care of us, the government is supposed to be there to protect you and that's the opposite of what's happening here."
The inured deputy was taken to Staten Island University Hospital and charges are pending.
Gelormino's partner, attorney Mark Fonte says Presti will be arraigned at Staten Island Criminal Court on Sunday.
Staten Island has seen increased cases of COVID in recent weeks.
On Saturday, there were 358 new cases. It's not clear if the bar plans on reopening.
TOP STORY | Raging fire in East Village damages historic church
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip