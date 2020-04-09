Goat rescued from bridge overpass in Central New York

MARCY, New York (WABC) -- The classic tale of the three billy goats gruff got a new twist.
Instead of a troll, it was a goat that was found under a bridge in Central New York.
New York State Troopers and firefighters used a ladder truck to get to the goat after it became stuck under an overpass in Marcy.
First responders tweeted pictures of the adventure with the hashtag #YouHaveGoatToBeKiddingMe.
