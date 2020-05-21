gma summer concert series

Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey join 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup

NEW YORK
Summer may be different this year, but "Good Morning America" fans can still count on the Summer Concert Series.

This year, Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey and more are joining the star-studded lineup. All performances will be virtual.

Perry will kick off the series Friday with a performance from her home. Then next week, Kygo performs with OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard.

Here is the Summer Concert Series schedule:


  • May 22: Katy Perry


  • May 29: Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard


  • June 5: Billie Joe Armstrong



  • June 19: John Legend


  • June 26: Sia


  • July 3: Old Dominion


  • July 10: Shaggy featuring Sting


  • August 21: Megan Thee Stallion



Dates to be announced:


  • Mariah Carey

  • Bebe Rexha

  • Black Eyed Peas

  • Ellie Goulding

  • Skip Marley & H.E.R.
