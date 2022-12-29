Visitors destroy bad memories of 2022 on Good Riddance Day in Times Square

Visitors were invited to Times Square to destroy their bad memories for "Good Riddance Day" on Wednesday.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Before we say hello to 2023, its time to say good riddance to 2022.

During the event, people wrote down all the things they want to leave in the past and watched them get destroyed.

Many said goodbye to bad memories fueled by the pandemic.

