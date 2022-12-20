MTA worker attacked, suspect pulled from under subway car in Chelsea

The unusual arrest was caught on camera. Derick Waller reports from the 14th Street A/C/E station in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- An MTA worker was struck in the head by a suspect, possibly wielding a hammer, who broke into a dispatch room at a subway station in Chelsea.

The suspect entered an MTA dispatch room at the 8th Ave. station at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and got into a dispute with employees.

He pulled out a hammer or some type of tool and struck 51-year-old MTA worker in the head.

The suspect grabbed a backpack and ran away, eventually hiding under a stopped subway train.

Police tracked him down, pulled him out from under the car and took him into custody.

The arrest was caught on camera.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The victim is being treated for head injuries, the suspect is being evaluated

ALSO READ | Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.