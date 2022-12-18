Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rutgers is at the center of a new hazing lawsuit.

Armand Runte, 19, was severely injured nine months ago while pledging Theta Chi at the campus in New Brunswick.

The suit says Runte fell down a flight of stairs and suffered multiple skull fractures after consuming life-threatening amounts of alcohol.

The suit also says that frat members waited three hours to get him help and tried to conceal evidence in the case.

Theta Chi says it won't comment on pending litigation, but told ABC News they have a 'strict policy against hazing during any part of the fraternal experience.'

Rutgers has a policy that says 'no alcohol shall be present' at Greek activities.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.