Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning pickup truck after freeway crash in Miami: Video

MIAMI -- A dramatic rescue was captured on video Wednesday in Miami, where a driver struggled to extricate himself from a pickup truck that was engulfed in flames after a crash on Interstate 95.

Passerby Jim Angulo, who recorded the footage, said he initially yelled at the man to get out of the truck. When the driver replied that he was stuck, Angulo ran toward the vehicle.

"I saw 20 people with their cell phones out not doing nothing," he told WSVN-TV. "I said, 'It's on me.'"

Angulo said he and another man intervened to pull the man from the wreckage.

The driver suffered burn injuries to his legs in the fire, according to Angulo, who posted the video on social media with the hashtag #dontjustrecordsavesomeone.
