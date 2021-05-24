Good Samaritan saves 2 teens ejected from dirt bike during fiery crash in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Good Samaritans save teens ejected from dirt bike crash in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) -- A Good Samaritan quickly jumped into action to save two teens in a dirt bike accident in the Bronx.

On May 13 around 7:30 p.m. the bike collided with an SUV at the intersection of Bruckner Blvd. and Hunts Point Avenue.

The 16-year-old driver of the bike and the 13-year-old passenger were both ejected, and the dirt bike burst into flames



Julio R. Hernandez, a Baldor truck driver, jumped out of the truck with a fire extinguisher to help the teens.

The 16-year-old driver of the dirt bike suffered burns to his arms as well as leg injuries. He was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The 13-year-old passenger suffered head trauma and was taken to the hospital where she is in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and stayed on the scene.

No arrests were made, although dirt bikes are illegal on regular roadways.

It is unclear if the teens were wearing helmets.

