Man caught on camera pointing gun at Goodwill employee near Union Square

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11639399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems, according to a U.S. official.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released shocking video of a customer pulling a gun on an employee inside a Goodwill store in Manhattan.Police say the man and employee got into an argument Thursday afternoon around 4:10 p.m. at the store on West 14th Street near Union Square.Moments later, he pulled out the gun and pointed it at the worker.The man then pushed the worker to the ground and took off.The worker was not hurt.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------