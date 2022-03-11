Man caught on camera pointing gun at Goodwill employee near Union Square

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted for pulling gun on Goodwill employee in Manhattan

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released shocking video of a customer pulling a gun on an employee inside a Goodwill store in Manhattan.

Police say the man and employee got into an argument Thursday afternoon around 4:10 p.m. at the store on West 14th Street near Union Square.

Moments later, he pulled out the gun and pointed it at the worker.

The man then pushed the worker to the ground and took off.



The worker was not hurt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | No more mask mandates for planes and trains? CDC devising new COVID guidelines: Officials
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems, according to a U.S. official.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
union squaremanhattannew york citygun violencegoodwillcaught on cameragunssurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer attacked, gun stolen in restaurant fight
Man chased into NYC bodega, shot and killed
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
How you can help Ukraine
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
US, allies to revoke 'most favored nation' status for Russia
Car thefts nearly double in NYC, up 94% from last year
Show More
Human head found in shopping cart torso suspect's home: NYPD
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
AccuWeather: Partly sunny
Weekend Mess: Storm to bring rain, snow, wind
More TOP STORIES News