Google launches 'Find My Device' network for Android phones, tablets

The tool will let you locate compatible Android phones and tablets using features similar to those from Apple.
There are 5 ways to find your device:
Look on a map: You can pull up a map view to see where your item was last located. It will even give you directions if it's not nearby. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will appear on the map, even if they're off or if the battery is dead.
Listen for the sound: You can have your device play a sound to make it easier to find.
Light the way: You can find tracker tags by having it send an LED light-flash notification once you've spotted the location.
Locate devices nearby: If your item is nearby, tap "find nearby" to see its exact location. The shape of the item will fill in the closer you get to it.
Let Google Assistant help: You can ask Google Assist for some extra help finding your missing item.