google

Google employees who choose to work from home permanently could face pay cut

EMBED <>More Videos

Google employees working from home could see pay cut

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google employees who choose to work from home permanently could see a pay cut, depending on where they live.

Reuters reports an employee living an hour away from New York City would be paid 15% less if they worked from home.

But a colleague working remotely in the city would see no pay cut.

RELATED: Walmart, Google among companies rolling out COVID vaccine requirements for employees | LIST

Employees who leave San Francisco for Lake Tahoe could reportedly see a pay cut of up to 25%.

The company says salaries have always been determined by location.

Google announced in July that it was delaying employees' return to the office until mid-October.

The company will also require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once offices are fully open.

The company has more than 130,000 employees across the globe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoronavirus californiacoronavirusgoogletechnologyoffice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOGLE
LIST: Companies requiring COVID vaccines for employees
Google planning to open first physical store this summer
Google Maps launches AR feature for indoor navigation
Google doubles down on jobs, office space in NY
TOP STORIES
'Key to NYC': 20 more businesses requiring proof of COVID vaccination
Britney Spears' father agrees to step down as her conservator
Mom, daughter among 3 slashed during fight at BJ's
Nassau County marks 20th confirmed shark sighting of the year
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat, storm warnings
Resources for coping with another heat wave
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
Show More
15-year-old girl shot when dispute turns violent at popular mall
Census results: NYC population surges with almost all growth in cities
Asteroid has greater chance of hitting Earth through 2300, NASA says
Debris rains down on NYC street when car slams into sidewalk shed
Fred on track to drench Florida as a Tropical Storm
More TOP STORIES News