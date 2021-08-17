Politics

Final report on Cuomo probe to be released; Hochul prepares transition

By Eyewitness News
Final report on Cuomo probe to be released; Hochul prepares transition

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State Assembly's judiciary committee announced that it plans to release a final, public report on its investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

"The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo. In doing so, the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data; the attorney general concerning the governor's memoir; and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions - Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau and Oswego - regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct."

This comes after Heastie said the committee would end its impeachment investigation and turn its evidence over to other authorities investigating the governor.
In a lengthy cover story in this week's New York Magazine, Cuomo gave his first interview about his decision to resign.



Meanwhile, the Office of Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said Cuomo's resignation will be effective 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 23.

Hochul says she will name someone from New York City as her lieutenant governor shortly after she's sworn-in at midnight on August 24th.

She also says she will sign an executive order keeping major commissioners in place for 45 days to keep continuity "some continuity because we are in a crisis situation."


