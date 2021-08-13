New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

Heastie said there are two reasons for the decision.
"First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office. The governor's resignation answers that directive. Second, we have been advised by Chair Lavine - with the assistance of counsel - of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office."
Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will resign from office, effective Aug. 25.
Heastie said the committee's work over the last several months did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that were made against the governor.
He said the evidence is in connection to sexual harassment and misconduct as well as the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor's memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heastie said the committee believes that the evidence likely could have resulted in articles of impeachment had Cuomo not resigned.
"As I have said, this has been a tragic chapter in our state's history," Heastie said. "The people of this great state expect and deserve a government they can count on to always have their best interests in mind. Our government should always operate in a transparent, safe and honest manner. These principles have and always will be the Assembly Majority's commitment to all New Yorkers."
