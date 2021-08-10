Gov. Cuomo announces resignation amid sexual harassment investigation

More Cuomo Coverage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he is resigning, effective in 14 days, amid a sexual harassment investigation.Cuomo denied any wrongdoing and apologized for any pain he may have caused, and he said his instinct is to fight through a controversy he believes is politically motivated."This is about politics, and our political system today is too often driven by extremes," Cuomo saidHowever, Cuomo said this situation on its current trajectory would create months of distraction, consume government resources, and cost taxpayers millions of dollars."Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing government should be doing," he said. "I cannot be the cause of that...I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. That is what I'll do."Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat and former member of Congress from the Buffalo area, will become the state's 57th governor and the first woman to hold the post."I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down," Hochul said. "It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th Governor."In his statement, Cuomo said he "deeply, deeply" apologized for what he said he meant as "endearing gestures" but that he said women found "dated."He called some of the allegations fabricated, forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately. But he acknowledged making some aides uncomfortable with comments he said he intended as playful."I take full responsibility for my actions," he said. "I have been too familiar with people...In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn."Cuomo also took aim at the New York Attorney General's report."When there is a lack of fairness or bias in the justice system, that should concern everyone," he said.He addressed for the first time the allegation from the state trooper, saying they spent a lot of time bantering in the car and joked about the negative consequences of getting married.He said he did not recall touching her back or stomach as alleged, but he conceded it was "totally thoughtless. It was a mistake plain and simple. I want to personally apologize to her and her family.""Thank you for the honor of serving you," he concluded. "It has been the honor of my life. God bless you."Cuomo's remarks Tuesday came moments after his private attorney, Rita Glavin, held a briefing Tuesday morning to refute many the findings of Attorney General Letitia James' sexual misconduct investigation.Glavin said the report contains factual errors and omits key evidence regarding allegations made by several of the women cited in the report.==Cuomo released a pre-recorded statement saying that he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.----------