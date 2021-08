Governor Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa resigns

EMBED >More News Videos New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cuomo's top aide, Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa has resigned, she said in a statement on Sunday night.The statement read,DeRosa is the most powerful unelected bureaucrat in New York State and was implicated in the New York Attorney General report in assisting the retaliation against Lindsay Boylan.Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment over findings that he sexually harassed 11 women, this as one of his accusers speaks publicly for the first time.