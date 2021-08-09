Politics

Governor Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa resigns

EMBED <>More Videos

Governor Cuomo digs in, accuser speaks publicly for the first time

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cuomo's top aide, Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa has resigned, she said in a statement on Sunday night.

The statement read,

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past 2 years has been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state."

DeRosa is the most powerful unelected bureaucrat in New York State and was implicated in the New York Attorney General report in assisting the retaliation against Lindsay Boylan.



Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment over findings that he sexually harassed 11 women, this as one of his accusers speaks publicly for the first time.

EMBED More News Videos

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsandrew cuomopolitics
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 3 wounded in shootings possibly linked to NYC party
Concertgoers frustrated after evacuation at NYC music venue
Man records getting stuck in elevator with neck-deep floodwaters
Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years
Markie Post, actress known for 'Night Court,' 'Fall Guy,' dies at 70
27 people escape van fire on way to wedding reception
Cuomo digs in, accuser speaks publicly for 1st time
Show More
Watch: 1940s era buildings imploded in NJ to make way for UPS hub
Exclusive: Video shows NYC hit and run that hurt 4, including 2 kids
6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified
AccuWeather: Humid with possible storms
COVID Updates: GOP senator pushes back on states blocking masks
More TOP STORIES News