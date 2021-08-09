Another Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks out as judiciary committee meets

"CBS This Morning" is scheduled to broadcast the first TV interview with Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant who accused Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's mansion in Albany.
It comes just hours after the governor's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, announced she is resigning, saying the past two years had been "emotionally and mentally trying."
We saw De Rosa almost daily last year at the Governor's press conferences.
The question is, why she is stepping down now, as we hear from another of the governor's accusers?
Last week, Commisso became the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo, giving a report to the county sheriff.
Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately and said the groping incident never happened.
Later Monday, the state Assembly's judiciary committee planned to meet to discuss how to wrap up an ongoing investigation into whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.
Scores of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have urged him to leave office.
About two-thirds of state Assembly members have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he refuses to resign. Only a simple majority vote is needed to begin an impeachment trial.
The administration has been in crisis since last week, when a report made public by state Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.
Cuomo's lawyers have attacked the attorney general's investigation as biased in favor of his female accusers.
At least five district attorneys have asked for materials from the attorney general's inquiry to see if any of the allegations could result in criminal charges. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday that Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate Commisso's complaint.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Cuomo released a pre-recorded statement saying that he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.
How impeachment proceedings would work
