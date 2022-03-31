New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

Murphy took a rapid antigen test as part of a testing regime, and it came back positive. His office then says he took a PCR test, which also came back positive.
His office says he is currently asymptomatic and feeling well, and said in a statement,
"The contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor during the potential infection window. Per CDC guidance, the Governor will cancel in-person events, isolate for the next five days, and continue to monitor for symptoms before taking an additional PCR test."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip