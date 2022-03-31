Health & Fitness

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday.

Murphy took a rapid antigen test as part of a testing regime, and it came back positive. His office then says he took a PCR test, which also came back positive.



His office says he is currently asymptomatic and feeling well, and said in a statement,

"The contact tracing process has begun to notify everyone who may have come into contact with the Governor during the potential infection window. Per CDC guidance, the Governor will cancel in-person events, isolate for the next five days, and continue to monitor for symptoms before taking an additional PCR test."

