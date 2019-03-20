Governor, NYPD propose banning sex predators from using subway

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sexual predators who prey on subway riders may need to find another way to get around the city.A proposal to ban repeat offenders from the subways is picking up steam.Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Council members, and the NYPD are all in support of the proposal.They are ready for a ban for repeat offenders, although it's not clear how long that ban would be.Governor Cuomo says he wants legislators to address the issue, making it possible for those who have two or more sexual offenses on the subway to be banned.NYPD says there are some who are repeat offenders.California has a similar law, but there the bans last 90 days, 180 days, or a year.Governor Cuomo says he would like to see a longer ban."You have people who target victims in the subways. And that's where they go," Cuomo said. "Many people, crowded areas, certain techniques, and that's where they go."It's not clear how this would be enforced.Possibly those who have been banned, once they are caught again could face a higher penalty when they return to court. The details still have to be worked out.----------