MTA announces Gridlock Alert days this holiday season

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA has announced 14 days of Gridlock Alert for the 2022 holiday season.

The first Gridlock Alert day of the holiday season is Wednesday, Nov. 16, which will be followed by 13 more days through the end of 2022.

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) designates the days expected to experience the heaviest volume of traffic as Gridlock Alert days.

See below for the rest of the Alert Days:

- Thursday, Nov. 17

- Tuesday, Nov. 22

- Wednesday, Nov. 23

- Wednesday, Nov. 30

- Thursday, Dec. 1

- Friday, Dec. 2

- Tuesday, Dec. 6

- Wednesday, Dec. 7

- Thursday, Dec. 8

- Friday, Dec. 9

- Tuesday, Dec. 13

- Wednesday, Dec. 14

- Thursday, Dec. 15

"The MTA provides the most economical and convenient means of traveling throughout the year, especially during the holiday season when traffic increases and people are out and about," New York City Transit President Richard Davey said.

