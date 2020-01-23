Sports

Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Philadelphia Flyers mascot punched him

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot Gritty is under fire for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot, according to police.

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that they are investigating the alleged physical assault, which happened in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Dad Chris Greenwell said that his son tapped the mascot's head after the photo, which prompted Gritty to lunge out of his chair and punch the boy in the back.

The family said the teen was hit so hard that he required medical attention.

In a statement, the Flyers organization said it took the allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation, but "found nothing to support this claim."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniaassaultgrittynhlsportsphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News