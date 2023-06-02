Police in the Mott Haven section are searching for a man accused of groping a 16-year-old girl on an MTA bus.

Man wanted in groping of teen on MTA bus in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are looking for a man they say inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl on an MTA bus.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on a BX17 bus in Mott Haven.

Police say the man sat next to the teen and offered her a ring.

When she refused to take it, the man groped the teen and kissed her on the cheek.

As the bus was stopping at East 180 Street and Crotona Avenue the man tried to get the victim to exit the bus with him, but she refused and remained on board.

The man then got off the bus and fled the scene.

The victim was not physically injured.

The man is described as 5'10" tall, with a light complexion, slim build, shaved head, brown eyes, and tattoos on his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a white and black hooded sweatshirt and pink shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

