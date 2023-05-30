3rd man charged in murder of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A third man was charged Tuesday with the 2002 murder of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay.

Jay Bryant, 49, is currently being held on unrelated federal drug charges and will be arraigned on the murder charge at a later date.

Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington were previously charged with killing Jam Master Jay at a recording studio in Queens. Both are awaiting trial.

