Serial groping suspect caught on camera in Brownsville, Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man they say groped a woman in her 30s on the sidewalk, and, in a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn.Investigators with the 73 police precinct have released clear video of the suspect, who has a face tattoo on his right temple.One surveillance image was captured on Sunday, June 12 at 250 Livonia Avenue in Brownsville.That's where police say he grabbed a 12-year-old girl from behind with both hands while the girl's mother watched.Then on the morning of Tuesday, June 14, more video shows what police believe is the same man walking up behind a 38-year-old woman and grabbing her backside with both hands.This was near Rockaway and Belmont avenues.The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was last seen wearing a long sleeve Monopoly t-shirt, a Nike baseball cap, tan shorts and sandals.An urgent search for the suspect is underway before the attacks escalate to something worse.Police are asking for the public's help.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.