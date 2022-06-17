Serial groping suspect caught on camera in Brownsville, Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows serial groper in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man they say groped a woman in her 30s on the sidewalk, and, in a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Investigators with the 73 police precinct have released clear video of the suspect, who has a face tattoo on his right temple.

One surveillance image was captured on Sunday, June 12 at 250 Livonia Avenue in Brownsville.

That's where police say he grabbed a 12-year-old girl from behind with both hands while the girl's mother watched.

Then on the morning of Tuesday, June 14, more video shows what police believe is the same man walking up behind a 38-year-old woman and grabbing her backside with both hands.



This was near Rockaway and Belmont avenues.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was last seen wearing a long sleeve Monopoly t-shirt, a Nike baseball cap, tan shorts and sandals.

An urgent search for the suspect is underway before the attacks escalate to something worse.

Police are asking for the public's help.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
EMBED More News Videos

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynbrownsvillewoman assaultedgropingteensexual assault
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Doorman describes brutal pipe attack in Queens
Search for man on scooter who struck 2-year-old on Lower East Side
UK gov't approves extradition of Assange; appeal possible
AccuWeather: Hot and humid
Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck while exiting subway
CDC panel meeting on COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids
2 people killed during a shooting at a church near Birmingham, Alabama
Show More
Black composer's musical piece to be performed in NYC 85 years later
School violence skyrockets as kids battle stress, depression, anxiety
Warriors are NBA champions after beating Celtics in Game 6
Man indicted after $1 million worth of drugs found in his Bronx home
Amazon announces 2022 Prime Day dates
More TOP STORIES News