Gruesome find on Bronx McDonald's rooftop: Man's body found wrapped in plastic bag

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police made a grisly discovery on the roof of a McDonald's restaurant in the Bronx Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a 911 call just before 6 a.m. about an unconscious person on the roof of the McDonald's on East 149th Street.

When they arrived, they found a man wrapped in a plastic bag. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A maintenance worker apparently found the man's body and called police.

It was wrapped in a plastic bag, with a heavy U-Haul blanket on top of it.

The investigation is ongoing and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

RELATED: Dismembered body found in Lower East Side apartment

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityhuman remains foundmcdonald'snypdbody founddead body
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Mayor de Blasio briefing
Liberty, Ellis Islands to partially reopen July 20 in NYC
Tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury Manhattan condo
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
AccuWeather: Humidity still on hold Wednesday
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Crown Heights
Mayor announces Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention plan
Show More
Violent West Side Highway crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Mother pushing stroller brutally stabbed on Bronx sidewalk
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Disneyland Paris reopens giving French tourism boost
Black student shot by police: Celebs want 2010 case reopened
More TOP STORIES News